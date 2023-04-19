About Reema Batra, MD

Cancer can be a challenging time in a patient's life. I believe my role in treating a cancer patient is to provide the most exceptional treatment in addition to guiding the patient through the process. I also believe in health and wellness, and integrating this into the treatment plan. I enjoy the mix of science and personal relationships that medicine brings in allowing me to assist individuals toward optimal health. When I am not working, I enjoy time with my family. I have infant twins and I love to spend my free time with them!

Age: 48

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Ree-ma Bah-tra

Languages: English , Hindi

Education Beth Israel Medical Center : Residency

New York Medical College : Medical School

The George Washington University : Fellowship

Beth Israel Hospital (Boston, MA) : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.