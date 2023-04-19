Reema Batra, MD
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Reema Batra, MD
Cancer can be a challenging time in a patient's life. I believe my role in treating a cancer patient is to provide the most exceptional treatment in addition to guiding the patient through the process. I also believe in health and wellness, and integrating this into the treatment plan. I enjoy the mix of science and personal relationships that medicine brings in allowing me to assist individuals toward optimal health. When I am not working, I enjoy time with my family. I have infant twins and I love to spend my free time with them!
Age:48
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Ree-ma Bah-tra
Languages:English, Hindi
Education
Beth Israel Medical Center:Residency
New York Medical College:Medical School
The George Washington University:Fellowship
Beth Israel Hospital (Boston, MA):Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Blood disorders
- Bone marrow aspiration studies
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Complementary therapies
- End-of-life care
- Hodgkin's disease
- Infusion therapy
- Kidney cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Lymphedema
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Second opinions
- Sickle cell anemia
- Thyroid cancer
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1629286505
Ratings and reviews
4.8
85 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
2.7
I wish *Dr. Batra would explain my condition test results in more detail - Resources to self care provider. Such as 1. Massage therapists, 2. Acupuncturist, spa's... etc., would be appreciated - on last day of chemo. Not one person said a thing to me no bell to ding - No name on a tree in the lobby - I think -> that small gesture would be a long way.
Verified PatientMarch 28, 2023
5.0
They called me in quick check up. Did labs 1st. All OK.
Verified PatientMarch 27, 2023
1.8
My primary doctor referred me to *Dr. Batra for the reason of having low blood cells. This was my first visit with her. I was not pleased with my visit. 1. She only spent 5 minutes with me. 2. She did not read my previous history regarding my medical records. Fortunately I carried my records of blood tests and some others related files. Reason for my visit was having low blood cells. *Dr. Batra just prescribed for me to take a multi daily vita.
Verified PatientMarch 10, 2023
5.0
Excellent interaction *Dr. Batra is outstanding.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
