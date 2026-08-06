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Reema R. Batra, MD

4.8

89 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

Oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group

619-644-3030
Fax: 619-644-3638

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-644-3030
    Fax: 619-644-3638

Care schedule

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Reema R. Batra, MD

Cancer can be a challenging time in a patient's life. I believe my role in treating a cancer patient is to provide the most exceptional treatment in addition to guiding the patient through the process. I also believe in health and wellness, and integrating this into the treatment plan. I enjoy the mix of science and personal relationships that medicine brings in allowing me to assist individuals toward optimal health. When I am not working, I enjoy time with my family. I have infant twins and I love to spend my free time with them!

Age: 51
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Ree-ma Bah-tra
Languages: Hindi

Education

Beth Israel Medical Center: Residency
New York Medical College: Medical School
The George Washington University: Fellowship
Beth Israel Hospital (Boston, MA): Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1629286505

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Reema R. Batra, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

89 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr. Batra is an excellent Doctor. She takes time to explain everything about your care and test results. She has been my Doctor for many years. She iswonderful.

Verified Patient

June 10, 2026

1.4

Dr. was very non-conversive as if she didn't like or was uneasy with her job; but, she did finally refer me to an excellent dr.

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

3.4

Julian [PA] was behind and I was informed until I got called back which was 40 min past my visit time and the visit was less than 15 min.

Verified Patient

May 18, 2026

4.0

Good.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.