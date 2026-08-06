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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Cancer Center Oncology Medical Group
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-644-3030
Fax: 619-644-3638
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Cancer can be a challenging time in a patient's life. I believe my role in treating a cancer patient is to provide the most exceptional treatment in addition to guiding the patient through the process. I also believe in health and wellness, and integrating this into the treatment plan. I enjoy the mix of science and personal relationships that medicine brings in allowing me to assist individuals toward optimal health. When I am not working, I enjoy time with my family. I have infant twins and I love to spend my free time with them!
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1629286505
Reema R. Batra, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
4.8
89 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr. Batra is an excellent Doctor. She takes time to explain everything about your care and test results. She has been my Doctor for many years. She iswonderful.
Verified Patient
June 10, 2026
1.4
Dr. was very non-conversive as if she didn't like or was uneasy with her job; but, she did finally refer me to an excellent dr.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
3.4
Julian [PA] was behind and I was informed until I got called back which was 40 min past my visit time and the visit was less than 15 min.
Verified Patient
May 18, 2026
4.0
Good.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Reema R. Batra, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Reema R. Batra, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Reema R. Batra, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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