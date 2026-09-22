When someone is experiencing a mental health crisis, reaching out for help can feel overwhelming. That’s exactly why the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline exists. Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 988 offers free, confidential support from trained crisis counselors across the U.S.

Since launching in July 2022, 988 has become a vital resource for people experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, substance use concerns or other mental health challenges. In fact, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the lifeline has handled more than 26 million calls, texts and chats to date, reflecting both growing awareness and increasing demand for mental health support.

“When getting help becomes easier and more accessible, we start taking away the barriers to receiving care,” says Veronica Campbell, a licensed marriage and family therapist at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital. “988 is modeled after 911 by being a memorable and quick number that connects you to a trained mental health professional rather than emergency services.”

A simple call can make a big difference

Many people hesitate to contact 988 because they are unsure what to expect. The reality is often far less intimidating than they imagine, and research consistently shows that people who contact the 988 Lifeline often feel less depressed, less overwhelmed and more hopeful after speaking with a counselor.

When someone calls 988, they can expect the following:

First, they hear a brief recorded greeting and options for specialized services, including support for veterans and Spanish-speaking callers.

The call is then routed to a trained crisis counselor at a local or regional crisis center. Locally, calls and texts to 988 are connected to the San Diego Access and Crisis Line (ACL), which provides support in more than 200 languages.

The counselor begins by introducing themselves and checking on the caller’s immediate safety.

The counselor listens without judgment, allowing the person to talk openly about what they are experiencing while offering emotional support and helping them navigate their feelings and thoughts.

If necessary, the counselor may connect the person to local services, such as crisis intervention, mental health referrals, substance use resources and mobile crisis response services; provide follow-up calls; or refer them to other resources for ongoing support.

The goal is not to diagnose or provide therapy in a single conversation. Instead, counselors focus on helping people feel heard, reducing immediate distress, and identifying next steps that may help them stay safe and cope with their situation.

Texting and chatting offer other ways to connect

Not everyone feels comfortable talking on the phone. For some people, sending a text message to 988 or starting an online chat can be easier.

When texting 988, users answer a few brief questions before being connected with a live counselor. Individuals who choose the online chat option complete a short pre-chat survey that helps counselors understand how to best support them.

Like a phone call, text and chat conversations are free and confidential. Counselors provide compassionate support, help assess safety concerns, and offer resources that may be useful after the conversation ends.

“Helping someone find a pathway to healing and recovery and reducing suicide are the main goals of the dedicated mental health professionals at 988,” Campbell says. “This approach is tailored to quickly deescalate a mental health crisis or prevent crisis from occurring by immediately responding with support and resources to cope with whatever it is that someone is struggling with.”

Easing a common concern about contacting 988

One of the most common concerns about contacting 988 is whether police or emergency responders will automatically be dispatched. The answer is usually no.

According to the 988 Lifeline, more than 98% of contacts are resolved through conversation, support and safety planning. Fewer than 2% of interactions require the involvement of emergency services like 911.

Counselors work with people in crisis and only seek emergency assistance when there’s an immediate risk of serious harm and no other way to keep the person safe.

“Many people who are struggling with their mental health or thinking about suicide often feel alone, but talking to someone can help,” Campbell says. “Know that you are not alone, many people you know, including your family, friends and colleagues, have struggled before. A call to 988 can provide support, encouragement and validation, which are often what many of us need in a vulnerable time.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to chat with a counselor. If there is an immediate danger of self-harm or a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.