What happens when you assemble a group of young adults focused on creating a world where everyone can — literally — breathe easier? You get the Emerging Leaders of the American Lung Association.

This burgeoning group comprises volunteers in their 20s and 30s who have one shared mission: Raise lifesaving awareness and funds to create a world free of lung disease.

“As an industry tasked with serving communities, involving young professionals creates an excellent opportunity to fulfill our mission while preparing confident and effective next-generation business and community leaders,” says Rita Redaelli, executive director of the American Lung Association in California – San Diego Region.

Sharp HealthCare has been the exclusive health care partner of the American Lung Association – San Diego for several years. The Emerging Leaders program is one of the latest ways the organizations work together to raise awareness about lung health.

American Lung Association ambassadors

Emerging Leaders act as ambassadors for the American Lung Association. Their activities and efforts help increase awareness of lung disease and encourage prevention through early lung cancer screening.

“We come from all different industries across San Diego County, but we all have the passion to make a difference in the community,” says Sergio Martinez, chair of Emerging Leaders. Sergio is also the community relations manager for Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. “Some of us have seen lung cancer happen in our own families, and we want to spread awareness about preventing it so fewer families have to go through the experience of dealing with lung cancer.”

According to Redaelli, the American Lung Association Board started the Emerging Leaders program to involve young professionals in helping fulfil the organization’s goals while providing benefits to participants. Some of these benefits include building new skills and learning to become better employees and citizens by finding meaning and value in helping others.

To date, the group has organized lung health workshops and hosted booths at local events. In addition to advocating for lung cancer screenings, they also raise awareness about the dangers of smoking and vaping.

“We know vaping and tobacco are popular in younger demographics,” says Martinez. “So, it’s important that we get the message out about the negative health effects that these behaviors can have.”

Along with raising awareness, the group raises funds for the American Lung Association, which are used for research initiatives, advocacy and programs.

“Our first fundraising event in San Diego is a golf tournament,” says Martinez. “The tournament will be a great time for people to come together to help the American Lung Association while enjoying a day on the greens.”

Redaelli and the Emerging Leaders young professionals are eager to see what the future brings.

“The progress of this amazing group is outstanding,” Redaelli says. “They are keeping their focus on performance and recruitment to grow and sustain the organization’s mission impact in the region. We are also thrilled that April’s golf tournament will engage new industries and communities and reach more patients in need of American Lung Association resources.”

