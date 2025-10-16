When the HollyGrinns perform at the annual Little Grad Reunion at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, it will be more than just a gig for the young jazz trio. It will be a return to where the band was born — literally.

Audrey Hollandsworth and Brady Grinnell were delivered prematurely at the hospital, and their parents met when they would see each other during visits. The adults became friends and, eventually, so did the kids, including Brady’s younger brother, Owen.

As the children grew into teenagers and began showing musical talent, their parents had an idea — why not rehearse a few songs and perform in the driveway at the annual holiday block party outside Audrey’s house? With Audrey’s beautiful voice backed by Brady on piano and Owen on stand-up bass, the trio was a hit, and that’s how the HollyGrinns — a combination of the families’ last names — was born.

When not at school or doing homework, the HollyGrinns can be found performing across San Diego, from Balboa Park to the County Fair. And as they prepare to take their show back to Sharp Mary Birch, the HollyGrinns and their parents hope their story will inpire families just starting their NICU journey.

The band’s message: Like them, the families have a bright future in front of them filled with joy, adventure and — hopefully — lots of music.

View the video above to learn more about the HollyGrinns and watch a performance of their original song.

