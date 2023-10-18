Alison J. Fleury

Alison Fleury is the senior vice president of business development for Sharp HealthCare, San Diego's leading integrated health care delivery system.

Fleury is responsible for Sharp's strategic planning, long-term financial planning and financing initiatives, as well as the purchase and sale of real estate and health-related businesses, and the formation of joint venture and affiliation arrangements.

From January 2012 to September 2014 and from January 2017 to March 2018, Fleury was also the chief executive officer of Sharp HealthCare ACO, the only San Diego health care provider selected to participate in the Pioneer and Next Generation Accountable Care Organization models, initiatives sponsored by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In her oversight of Sharp HealthCare ACO, Fleury worked with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to pilot programs for Medicare beneficiaries that enhanced the engagement between patients and their medical providers in the coordination of care and services across all aspects of their health care needs.

Fleury has over 35 years of experience in the health care industry. She joined Sharp in 1991 and has held several systemwide financial leadership positions, including vice president of finance. Fleury was promoted to senior vice president of business development in 1997. Prior to joining Sharp, Fleury was a manager and firm-designated health care specialist of Deloitte, an international public accounting and consulting firm.

A San Diego native, Fleury received her bachelor of science degree from San Diego State University, where she graduated summa cum laude and received the Outstanding Accounting Graduate Award from the School of Business. In 2020, Fleury was named one of the Most Influential People in San Diego by the San Diego Business Journal. She received the Women Who Mean Business Award from the San Diego Business Journal in 2015, and in 2014 she was recognized as one of California's Most Powerful and Influential Women by the California Diversity Council.

Fleury serves on the finance committee of the YWCA of San Diego County and the board of directors of the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, PracticingExcellence.com and Sharp Health Plan.

Fleury is a certified public accountant in the state of California. She received her Six Sigma Green Belt and Change Agent certifications from GE Healthcare and Sharp HealthCare in 2006.