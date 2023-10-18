Amy A. Adome, MD, MPH

In her role as senior vice president and chief clinical and transformation officer for Sharp HealthCare, Dr. Amy Adome, MPH, is responsible for leading efforts to maintain and improve the quality of patient care across the Sharp system, which includes four acute-care hospitals, three specialty hospitals and three affiliated medical groups. Dr. Adome works with a variety of groups within Sharp including clinical research and physician services, institutional review board, continuing medical education, service lines and performance improvement. In addition, she works collaboratively with physicians, nurses and health professionals to develop, define and deliver quality patient care, using quality assessment and monitoring techniques.

Dr. Adome joined Sharp HealthCare in April 2013. Prior to joining Sharp, Dr. Adome was based on the east coast where she held a number of leadership roles. Her most recent role before moving to San Diego was as vice president of quality and patient safety at Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Virginia — a nonprofit regional system comprised of two hospitals and 28 ambulatory health care facilities and wellness services. While there, she was responsible for building and leading their corporate quality and patient safety program. Before that, she worked in Manhasset, New York, where she served as the director of quality at North Shore University hospital, an 806-bed teaching hospital that is one of the cornerstones of North Shore LIJ Health System.

Dr. Adome received her medical degree from Makerere University in Uganda and worked as a primary care physician in Kenya before moving to the United States to pursue a master of public health with a concentration in health care management from Harvard University in Boston.