Brett McClain is the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Sharp HealthCare. McClain has direct accountability and oversight for the daily and strategic operations of Sharp's four acute care and three specialty hospitals, three medical groups, ambulatory and clinical service lines, and facilities management and development.

His career spans nearly 30 years of health care management experience in a variety of operational, consulting and executive leadership roles overseeing various hospital and medical clinic operations. Prior to Sharp in 2020, McClain worked at San Francisco-based Dignity Health for 11 years, serving as chief operating officer for Arizona's West and Central markets, including St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, Dignity Health's largest hospital. St. Joseph's is academically affiliated with Creighton University School of Medicine, a level-one trauma center, one of the top five lung transplant centers in the United States, and home of the renowned Barrow Neurological Institute.

McClain has significant experience in medical group operations and served as both the chief administrative and chief operating officer of Dignity Health Medical Group, as well as actively engaged in leadership roles for a variety of public and non-profit organizations' operational and strategic committees and councils. He has been instrumental in leading growth strategies, large-scale capital investments, clinical integration and service area optimization, patient safety and performance improvement, and service line development for cardiology, orthopedics, neurosciences, oncology, robotics and surgical subspecialties.

McClain is a Fellow of the National Association of Public Hospitals and has served on community boards including Catholic Charities.

McClain received his bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from the University of Arizona and his Master of Business Administration degree from Regis University.