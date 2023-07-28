Dan Exley is interim chief information and innovation officer and the vice president of clinical systems at Sharp HealthCare.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Exley led the analytics and data science practice for Sharp, ensuring reliable, actionable information was available to drive decision making in all aspects of operations.

Exley has worked in health care throughout his life and has served as a leader in analytics and informatics since 2002. Contributing to the development of the next generation of health care technology professionals, Exley has developed curriculum and served as faculty at many institutions, including University of Southern California, California State University Fullerton and, most recently, the University of Chicago.

Exley holds a Master of Science in medical informatics from Northwestern University, is a fellow of The Advisory Board Company and an American Medical Informatics Association Certified Health Informatics Professional.