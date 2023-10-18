Jim Nuckols has 30 years of marketing experience in health care and consumer markets. He rejoined Sharp HealthCare in August 2017 as the chief marketing officer and senior vice president of marketing and communications after doing mission work in the Dominican Republic for three years.

He previously served as the organization's senior vice president of marketing and communications. Jim's prior health care experience includes chief marketing officer of TherapeuticsMD and vice president and general manager positions at three large health care service and technology companies: Carefusion, Cardinal Health and Hill-Rom.

In the consumer realm he served as president of The Sporting News and began his career at General Mills, where he managed several major brands, including Wheaties and Nature Valley Granola. He received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of California, Riverside, and an MBA from the Marriott School at Brigham Young University.