John R. LeMoine

John R. (Rick) LeMoine, MD, FACP, is the chief medical information officer for Sharp HealthCare. He is responsible for providing medical direction and physician counsel for Clinical Effectiveness and Information Systems.

A graduate of Dalhousie Medical School in Nova Scotia, Canada, Dr. LeMoine completed his fellowship program in pulmonary and critical medicine at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). He has served on the faculty of medicine at both Dalhousie University and UCSD.

Prior to his current role at Sharp HealthCare, Dr. LeMoine held leadership roles with the Medical Society of Nova Scotia and the Canadian Medical Association. He also served as executive director for insured programs and clinical rationalization for the government of Nova Scotia.

Dr. LeMoine has had a keen interest in clinical information systems since joining Sharp HealthCare in 1982. His research interests and activities have included pulmonary and venous thromboembolism and community-acquired pneumonia.