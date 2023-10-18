Sharp Memorial Hospital board of trustees

The Sharp Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is the governing body of Sharp Memorial Hospital, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation. The Board of Trustees is comprised of elected or appointed members who jointly oversee the business activities of the corporation in accordance with Sharp Memorial Hospital's Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws.

Headshot of Dr. Charles Athill
Dr. Charles Athill
Headshot of Paola Avila
Paola Avila
Dr. Joe Bellezzo
Headshot of Stefanie Benvenuto
Stefanie Benvenuto
Headshot of Marilyn Brown
Marilyn Brown
Headshot of Casey Castillo
Casey Castillo
Headshot of Dr. Emily Cole
Dr. Emily Cole
Headshot of Dr. Richard Coutts
Dr. Richard Coutts
Headshot of Tom Gildred
Tom Gildred
Dr. Jershonda Hartsfield
Headshot of Chris Howard
Christopher D. Howard

President and chief executive officer, Sharp HealthCare

Headshot of Dr. Fred Johnson
Dr. Fred Johnson
Headshot of Trisha Khaleghi
Trisha Khaleghi, MSN, RN

Senior vice president and market chief executive officer, Sharp HealthCare Metropolitan Hospitals

Headshot of Lori Moore
Lori Moore

Chair

Headshot of Derek Quackenbush
Derek Quackenbush
Headshot of James B. Smith III
James B. Smith III
Headshot of Pam Wells
Pam Wells, MSN, MSA, RN, NEA-BC

Chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services, Sharp Memorial Hospital