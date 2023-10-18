Sharp Memorial Hospital board of trustees
The Sharp Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is the governing body of Sharp Memorial Hospital, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation. The Board of Trustees is comprised of elected or appointed members who jointly oversee the business activities of the corporation in accordance with Sharp Memorial Hospital's Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws.
Paola Avila
Stefanie Benvenuto
Marilyn Brown
Casey Castillo
Dr. Richard Coutts
Tom Gildred
Dr. Fred Johnson
Trisha Khaleghi, MSN, RN
Senior vice president and market chief executive officer, Sharp HealthCare Metropolitan Hospitals
Lori Moore
Chair
Derek Quackenbush
James B. Smith III
Pam Wells, MSN, MSA, RN, NEA-BC
Chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services, Sharp Memorial Hospital