As chief executive officer of Sharp Community Medical Group, Paul Durr leads a team of 260 employees who are dedicated to supporting more than 800 primary and specialty care physicians working in 350 locations throughout San Diego county. Patients have access to 21 urgent cares, many local MinuteClinics and 10 local hospitals, including all Sharp HealthCare, Palomar Health and Rady Children's hospitals.

Paul joined Sharp HealthCare in 1991 and moved into Sharp Community Medical Group in 1992. He served as chief financial officer for 12 years and helped lead the medical group to become one of the most successful independent practice associations in the country. In 1995, Paul established the Sharp HealthCare Managed Care Finance Department responsible for the accounting and financial analysis of capitation contracts for the Sharp HealthCare system.

Most recently, Paul served as vice president of physician network development at Sharp HealthCare, focused on the launch of Sharp Care Physicians, Inc., a new network of Sharp-affiliated physicians in San Diego County. Prior to joining Sharp Community Medical Group, Paul spent three years with Ernst and Young.

Paul received his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of San Diego in 1986 and CPA certificate in 1990.

In 2007, Paul was named CFO of the Year by the_San Diego Business Journal_ and Robert Half.