Rick L. Grossman

Rick Grossman is senior vice president and general counsel for Sharp HealthCare. In his role, Rick oversees and supervises the legal affairs for Sharp, its hospitals and other related entities, including management and supervision of Sharp's Legal Affairs, Insurance and Claims/Risk Management departments.

Rick, who has practiced law for close to 40 years, has extensive experience in the health law field in the areas of health care operations, governance, integrated delivery systems and physician organizations, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other transactions, nonprofit tax exempt organizations, regulatory and compliance, litigation management and insurance/risk management. Prior to joining Sharp in 2019, Rick served as executive vice president and general counsel for Dignity Health, a large, multi-state, nonprofit health system, where he was also responsible for the organization's system-wide legal and insurance/risk matters.

Rick holds his Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern University School of Law, as well as a bachelor of arts in political science from University of California, Los Angeles and a master's of law in taxation from Georgetown University Law Center. He is a member of the State Bar of California, American Bar Association, California Lawyers Association, California Society of Healthcare Attorneys and American Health Lawyers Association.