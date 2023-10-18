Scott Evans, PharmD, MHA, is the senior vice president and market chief executive officer for Sharp HealthCare Regional Hospitals. He also oversees Sharp's pharmacy services across the system. Evans joined Sharp HealthCare in 2015. Prior to joining Sharp, he served as the chief executive officer of Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital. Prior to that appointment, he was chief operating officer for the two university-owned hospitals, a position he held since 2007. He also held an appointment as associate dean for academic medical center programs in the USC School of Pharmacy.

Evans began his career in health care in 1989 as a pharmacy technician. After becoming a pharmacist, and subsequently a director of pharmacy, Evans accepted a position in hospital administration in Los Angeles overseeing pharmacy, laboratory services, radiology, quality, infection prevention and risk management before becoming COO.

Evans obtained his doctor of pharmacy degree at the USC School of Pharmacy with postgraduate residency training at the Department of Veterans Affairs and the USC School of Pharmacy. He also holds a master of health administration from the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy, and a doctorate in education with an emphasis in organizational leadership from Pepperdine University.