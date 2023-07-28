Susan Green is executive vice president and chief financial officer for Sharp HealthCare. In her role, Green holds overall fiduciary responsibility, strategic leadership and operational management for financial services to assure the long-term success of the comprehensive health system. Green leads the strategic development, payer strategy, alignment and monitoring of the system financial plan, and provides a financial perspective on innovation, cost management and profitable growth.

In her prior experience, Green served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Tufts Medicine in Burlington, Mass. There, she played a pivotal role in guiding the financial operations and growth of the system, which includes Tufts Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital and MelroseWakefield Hospital, as well as Tufts Medicine, Care at Home. As the senior financial executive at Tufts, Green oversaw the nearly $3 billion, not-for-profit Tufts Medicine health care network, which spans eastern Massachusetts from Cape Cod to New Hampshire and includes an acclaimed Boston academic medical center, four community hospital campuses, a home care organization and a network of more than 3,000 physicians.

She partnered with Tufts Medicine physicians and administrative leaders to bring together their physician groups under Tufts Medicine Integrated Network. She also led the efforts to ensure the system raised capital at the best rates possible, as well as led the system's innovative efforts to implement and redefine their delivery of care, including through the use of Epic, a leading electronic medical record system, which was implemented throughout Sharp in March 2024.

Green holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Salem State and a Master of Science in taxation from Bentley University. She is a Fellow in the Massachusetts Leadership College and was a practicing CPA for eight years. Green was recognized in the Becker's Healthcare 2023 lists of women hospital and health system CFOs to know and academic medical center CFOs to know.