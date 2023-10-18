Susan Stone, PhD, RN, is the senior vice president of health system operations and system chief nursing executive at Sharp HealthCare.

Stone joined Sharp HealthCare in 1986 and has held numerous leadership positions, including chief nursing officer for two of Sharp's seven hospitals. Stone successfully led the 2007 and 2012 Planetree Designation efforts at Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital, respectively, in addition to the 2013 Magnet Redesignation efforts at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Stone is known for innovative patient-centered care program development, and is a national Patient Centered Care Fellow. She contributed to the development of the Designated Patient Centered Care Hospital Program. Stone's patient-centered research has been featured in the peer reviewed Health Environments Research and Design Journal. She was also a contributing author to the 2008 Patient-Centered Care Improvement Guide. She is also an active member of the Association for California Nurse Leaders.

She is a member of the Planetree International Board of Directors.

She earned her bachelor's of nursing science at San Diego State University, a master's in science and a doctorate of philosophy in nursing science at the University of San Diego.