Trisha Khaleghi, MSN, RN, is the senior vice president and market chief executive officer for Sharp HealthCare Metropolitan Hospitals.

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns is the largest and most extensive freestanding center for women's health in Southern California, offering a variety of alternatives for the birthing experience and obstetrical care.

Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services in San Diego for patients of all ages, from children to seniors. A residential facility for chemical dependency recovery services is located at Sharp McDonald Center.

Prior to her current role as market CEO of the Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus, Khaleghi was the CEO of Sharp’s specialty hospitals: Sharp Mary Birch, Sharp Mesa Vista and Sharp McDonald Center. Before that, she was vice president of clinical services at Sharp Memorial Hospital, which included overseeing surgery, pharmacy, radiology, outpatient services, cardiology transplant and oncology. Khaleghi has been a Sharp employee since 1991.

She earned her bachelor's of science in nursing and master's of science in nursing from the University of Kentucky.