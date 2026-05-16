Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic

Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic

Closed

- opens Monday 8:00 am

765 Medical Center Court, Suite 210, Chula Vista, CA 91911

619-502-3180

Fax: 619-502-4051

Departments

Neurosurgery

Suite 210

619-502-3180

Fax: 619-502-4051

Orthopedics

Suite 210

619-502-3180

Fax: 619-502-4051

Vascular

Suite 210

619-502-3180

Fax: 619-502-4051

Hours

Hours

Closed

- opens Monday 8:00 am
Location Hours
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 4:30 pm

How to find us

Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic

765 Medical Center Court, Suite 210 Chula Vista, CA 91911

Get directions
619-502-3180

Fax: 619-502-4051

Plan your visit

Parking

Free parking is available for patients and visitors in front of the building. If you are unable to walk from your parking spot, a free shuttle may be able to take you. Please call 619-855-1042 to request a shuttle ride to the Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic.

Check-in and arrival

Please enter the building and follow the signs to the Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic on the second floor by taking the elevator or stairs. When you enter Suite 210, please check in for your appointment at the front desk with a government-issued photo identification, such as a driver’s license or passport. Your ID should show your current address.

Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic frequently asked questions