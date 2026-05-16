Plan your visit

Parking

Free parking is available for patients and visitors in front of the building. If you are unable to walk from your parking spot, a free shuttle may be able to take you. Please call 619-855-1042 to request a shuttle ride to the Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic.

Check-in and arrival

Please enter the building and follow the signs to the Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic on the second floor by taking the elevator or stairs. When you enter Suite 210, please check in for your appointment at the front desk with a government-issued photo identification, such as a driver’s license or passport. Your ID should show your current address.

Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic frequently asked questions