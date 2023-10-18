Physician on-call schedules for hospitals

Memorial, Grossmont and Mary Birch hospital physician on-call schedules are accessible from any Sharp device. Visit QGenda to select the hospital schedule you wish to view. You do not need to logon to the system to view schedules. Logging onto the system is restricted to administrative users only.

View Sharp Grossmont Hospital's Physician Assistant and Nurse Practitioner (PA/NP) schedule.

Please contact the Technical Assistance Center at 858-627-5000 with any questions.