Guiding patients through a holistic wellness journey

As part of our addiction treatment programs, Sharp McDonald Center offers lifestyle medicine, an evidence-based medical specialty that empowers patients to make personalized, lasting health choices.

Lifestyle medicine is not a replacement for addiction medicine — both approaches are incorporated into a customized treatment plan to support patients in meeting their recovery goals.

Comprehensive treatment for long-term recovery

Substance use disorders are chronic illnesses that significantly affect the brain. To help restore patients' health, our experts address the root causes of substance use and help them make incremental therapeutic lifestyle changes.

Lifestyle medicine services

Health coaching Sessions with a health coach/well-being advisor develop and maintain a personalized wellness plan that meets each patient's recovery goals. Fitness and mindful movement A new gym with cardio equipment and weights, along with weekly movement sessions and physical therapy consultations, help improve patients' health and boost their well-being. Culinary medicine Biweekly chef-led cooking demonstrations teach patients how to prepare and enjoy whole foods that support brain health. Daily nourishing meal options are provided and dietitian consultations are available to support individual nutrition planning. Restorative sleep and stress resiliency program Experts help incorporate strategies to manage stress and improve sleep.

For more information, please call Sharp McDonald Center at 1-800-734-3477.