At Sharp, we understand the challenges and difficulties patients with lymphedema face on a daily basis. Our team of certified lymphedema therapists will work with you and your medical team to create a personalized plan for healing.
Although there is no cure for lymphedema, there are many treatments that can restore some movement and reduce pain and swelling. The chance of improving the condition is better if treatment begins early.
At Sharp, we treat the following conditions:
Chronic leg swelling (caused by heart or vascular problems)
Chronic swelling after trauma
Connective tissue disorders
Obesity-related swelling
Primary or genetic lymphatic conditions
Our lymphedema therapists provide compassionate and comprehensive care to help manage and treat your lymphedema. Our program includes:
Decrease hardening of tissues
Decrease pain
Decrease swelling
Help heal wounds and scars
Improve mobility
Increase function and comfort
Patient education
Prevent infections
Promote independence in lymphedema self-care
