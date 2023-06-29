Dr. Bahmanpour examining patient's shoulder.

Lymphedema therapy

At Sharp, we understand the challenges and difficulties patients with lymphedema face on a daily basis. Our team of certified lymphedema therapists will work with you and your medical team to create a personalized plan for healing.

Find a lymphedema doctor

Lymphedema conditions we treat

Although there is no cure for lymphedema, there are many treatments that can restore some movement and reduce pain and swelling. The chance of improving the condition is better if treatment begins early.

At Sharp, we treat the following conditions:

  • Chronic leg swelling (caused by heart or vascular problems)

  • Chronic swelling after trauma

  • Connective tissue disorders

  • Obesity-related swelling

  • Primary or genetic lymphatic conditions

Lymphedema therapy program

Our lymphedema therapists provide compassionate and comprehensive care to help manage and treat your lymphedema. Our program includes:

Frequently asked questions

Lymphedema education class: part of the oncology story

This class focuses on the importance of early intervention, the identification of early signs of lymphedema and treatment options.

San Diego lymphedema treatment locations

Read our physical rehabilitation and therapy stories

Read more rehab stories