Although there is no cure for lymphedema, there are many treatments that can restore some movement and reduce pain and swelling. The chance of improving the condition is better if treatment begins early.

At Sharp, we treat the following conditions:

Chronic leg swelling (caused by heart or vascular problems)

Chronic swelling after trauma

Connective tissue disorders

Obesity-related swelling

Primary or genetic lymphatic conditions

Lymphedema therapy program

Our lymphedema therapists provide compassionate and comprehensive care to help manage and treat your lymphedema. Our program includes:

Decrease hardening of tissues

Decrease pain

Decrease swelling

Educate the community

Help heal wounds and scars

Improve mobility

Increase function and comfort

Patient education

Prevent infections

Promote independence in lymphedema self-care

Provide lymphedema community support

Frequently asked questions

What is the lymphatic system? The lymphatic system is part of your immune system. It is a network of organs, vessels and lymph nodes that carry nutrient-rich fluid, called lymph, throughout the body. This system is responsible for filtering out bacteria and other harmful substances, keeping fluid levels in balance, transporting fats and proteins from the digestive system and removing cellular waste products from your body. What is lymphedema? Lymphedema is chronic swelling caused by a disruption to your body's lymphatic system — a network of tiny tubes and lymph nodes that carry nutrient-rich fluid, called lymph, throughout the body, filtering bacteria and waste. Lymphedema develops when: Lymphatic vessels are damaged

Lymph nodes are surgically removed (often due to cancer treatment)

Lymphatic vessels are impaired or missing Lymphedema can cause pain, restrict movement, lead to a serious infection and lessen your quality of life. Who is at risk for lymphedema? Lymphedema can be a risk for cancer patients who have had surgery, including sentinel lymph node biopsy or any lymph node removal, or radiation treatment for cancer. It can be most common in patients who have: Breast cancer

Head and neck cancers

Lymphoma

Melanoma

Pelvic area cancers, such as bladder, penile, prostate, testicular, endometrial, vulvar, or cervical cancer

Sarcoma What is the connection between cancer treatment and lymphedema? When lymph nodes are removed during surgery or treated with radiation, damage occurs — making it harder for the lymphatic system to remove or clean fluid. As the fluid backs up, swelling and inflammation occur. We are here to help you prevent this condition and to provide proper treatment when necessary. What are the signs and symptoms of lymphedema? If you have any concerns or experience any lymphedema symptoms, please contact your doctor to request a referral to a certified lymphedema therapist. If you answer "yes" to any of the following questions, you may be a candidate for lymphedema treatment: Have you had surgery or radiation for cancer of the breast, head and neck, cervix, uterus, prostate or skin?

Do you have swelling of the hand, arm, armpit, chest, breast, shoulder blade region, abdomen, foot, leg, pelvis, groin, genitals, and/or face or neck?

Does one arm or leg seem larger than the other limb?

Did a recent airplane flight cause swelling or tightness in your arm or leg that did not resolve in a few hours after landing?

Do you have a body part that feels heavy or full?

Does your clothing feel tight on one side or in one area?

Are your shoes suddenly too tight?

Does your jewelry suddenly not fit right without overall weight gain?

Do you have tightness in the armpit or chest wall?

Do you have tightness in the groin, pelvis, abdominal wall, neck and face?

Does your face, neck feel tight and hard?

Are your legs abnormally large and the skin on your legs reddish brown? Do you notice unusual skin growths on your legs or do they dent when you press on them?

Do you have a tingling or aching sensation in a limb?

Do you feel like you have a cord or rope extending from your armpit to your elbow/wrist?

Are you leaking a yellowish/clear fluid from swollen legs?

Have you had multiple skin/tissue infections? What insurance plans are accepted at Sharp's lymphedema treatment locations? Sharp accepts almost all health insurance plans , including Medicare, Medi-Cal and most managed care and private insurance plans. We can help you determine your coverage and resource needs. Be sure to check with your insurance company to verify specific coverage. Insurance companies frequently add new plans, and update provider networks and covered services under existing plans.

Lymphedema education class: part of the oncology story

This class focuses on the importance of early intervention, the identification of early signs of lymphedema and treatment options.

