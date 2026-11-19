Lymphedema conditions we treat

Although there is no cure for lymphedema, there are many treatments that can restore some movement and reduce pain and swelling. The chance of improving the condition is better if treatment begins early.

At Sharp, we treat the following conditions:

Chronic leg swelling (caused by heart or vascular problems)

Chronic swelling after trauma

Connective tissue disorders

Obesity-related swelling

Primary or genetic lymphatic conditions

Lymphedema therapy program

Our lymphedema therapists provide compassionate and comprehensive care to help manage and treat your lymphedema. Our program includes: