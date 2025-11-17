Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) is a non-surgical option for weight loss. This minimally invasive procedure reduces the size of the stomach up to 70% — about the size of a banana — which helps you feel full faster.
Unlike traditional bariatric surgery, ESG requires no incisions. Instead, a specially trained doctor performs the procedure by inserting a small, flexible scope into the stomach through the mouth, leaving no surgical scars.
ESG is performed in a state-of-the-art endoscopy lab, equipped with specialized tools and imaging systems. Patients typically return home the same day.
We offer ESG services at the following Sharp location.