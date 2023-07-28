Getting you the products you want, when you want them

We’re excited to offer in-store pickup for the Sharp Weight Management Store at our 3 San Diego locations. You can now conveniently order Robard® products online and choose between in-store pickup or home delivery (a small shipping fee applies). Enjoy free shipping on orders over $150.

Placing your order has never been easier

Please review the following important information before placing your order:

Order timing: orders will be ready for pickup at least 1 hour after they are placed. Please do not place orders more than 24 hours in advance.

Pickup availability: pickup is available Monday through Friday, and hours may vary depending on the location.

Order changes: to make any changes to your order, please call 858-505-1400.

Program requirements: if you are enrolled in a program that requires a minimum prescription purchase and your order does not meet that requirement, the order will be voided and must be completed in person.

Employee discount: A 10% discount is available to Sharp employees on online orders.

Where to pick up your order

In-store pickup is available at 3 San Diego locations. Please review the details below to ensure a smooth pickup experience.

Orders can be placed until 3 pm for same-day pickup. Orders placed after 3 pm will be available for pickup on the next business day.

Pickup locations and hours

Murphy Canyon: Monday to Friday, 9 am to 4 pm

Rancho Bernardo: Mondays only, 2 to 6 pm

Santee: Monday to Thursday, 10 am to 5:30 pm (closed from noon to 1 pm)

Please ensure you arrive during the designated hours for your selected location. All locations are closed on holidays.