Service recovery transforms a negative experience into a positive one.
While we strive to provide The Sharp Experience in every encounter, we know that we won’t always get it right. At those times, we can use Service Recovery to make the situation better. To ensure service excellence at Sharp, we use our HEARTS — a simple mnemonic that guides and empowers us through the steps of Service Recovery. By approaching these situations with our HEARTS, we can resolve the issue, create loyalty and live into our promise of delivering The Sharp Experience.
H - Hear
Actively listen to fully understand their concerns. Encourage them to share their experience. Ask clarifying questions as needed.
Message: “Can you share what happened?”
E - Empathize
Use words, phrases and body language that demonstrate caring and understanding. Validate their experience and reflect back what you’re hearing. Pay attention to the underlying emotions and intentions as well.
Message: “I understand that’s upsetting.”
A - Apologize
Say that you're sorry without assigning blame. A genuine apology for not having met expectations will help to alleviate the situation and create opportunities for resolution.
Message: “I’m sorry this happened.”
R - Resolve
Work with them to make the situation better. Ask if they have any ideas for a solution. Use their suggestion or provide some options. Escalate and seek assistance from leadership or security if needed.
Message: “What can I do to make this better for you?”
T - Thank
Express appreciation they shared their concern so we learn from it. Later, let your manager know so your team can work to improve the experience.
Message: “Thank you for bringing this situation to our attention. It will help us do better in the future.”
S - Self-care
Service recovery situations can be emotionally challenging. Take a moment to reflect on the interaction and, if needed, take some time Offstage or seek support from a colleague.
Message: “That was tough. Can I get your help?”
