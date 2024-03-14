Utilization management
Sharp Rees-Stealy’s Utilization Management Department is responsible for determining what health care services are covered and payable under the health plan.
Clinical guidelines
Sharp Rees-Stealy uses care guidelines to help review medical necessity for the plans we manage. The guidelines are the protected intellectual property of MCG. Sharp Rees-Stealy is not able to distribute them without the permission of MCG. MCG has provided a tool that allows Sharp Rees-Stealy members and prospective members to view relevant MCG guidelines, however, you will not be able to print them.
Follow the instructions below for access to MCG guidelines:
Access the guidelines, read the disclaimer and accept the terms and conditions
Complete the User Information form
Complete the verification process to continue
Click on the arrow icon
Click on the guidelines you wish to view