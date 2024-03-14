Clinical guidelines

Sharp Rees-Stealy uses care guidelines to help review medical necessity for the plans we manage. The guidelines are the protected intellectual property of MCG. Sharp Rees-Stealy is not able to distribute them without the permission of MCG. MCG has provided a tool that allows Sharp Rees-Stealy members and prospective members to view relevant MCG guidelines, however, you will not be able to print them.

Follow the instructions below for access to MCG guidelines: