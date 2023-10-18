Heart Failure Treatment at Sharp

The advanced heart care you expect.

At Sharp, you'll find the widest range of cardiac treatments available. Here, skill, technology and compassion are combined to create health care choices you never thought possible.

Our heart and vascular program is led by a team of board-certified medical directors who ensure patients and their families receive the highest quality care through a full range of heart failure services.

If you need heart treatment, we've got you covered.

Sharp provides the following services to manage and treat heart failure.

At Sharp, we're proud to lead the charge in heart care. It's part of our history. We've pioneered many new cardiac technologies, including the first open-heart surgery, first heart transplant and first cardiac catheterization in San Diego. A robust team of internationally renowned heart specialists — including cardiac surgeons, nurses and board-certified pulmonologists — is committed to your care from before surgery through rehabilitation and recovery at home. We are here to help you face whatever comes your way. It's the care you need, when you need it.

Leading-edge research and ongoing support.

We offer a number of heart classes and monthly support groups so you, your loved ones and other heart patients can hear from experts and share tips and strategies. We also offer clinical trials that will lead to better treatments for heart failure and save more lives. To learn more about our clinical trials, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or send us an email.

Learn more about heart failure treatment at Sharp.

For more information about our heart programs or to find a Sharp-affiliated doctor, search for a San Diego interventional cardiologist or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm. You may also complete the contact us form and a cardiac specialist will contact you directly within 48 business hours.