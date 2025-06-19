Cancer care specialists
Find highly skilled experts who provide advanced treatment technologies.
Celebrating 50 years of excellence in 2025, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center is the South Bay’s premier destination for the most advanced technologies, state-of-the art facilities and compassionate care for you and your family.
Search for world-class orthopedic specialists committed to meeting your unique needs.
At the nationally accredited Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare, our approach to care is focused on what’s best for each patient. Highly skilled and compassionate cancer specialists provide sophisticated diagnostics and advanced treatment technologies.
With three locations across San Diego County, including the Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, you won't have to travel far to find the exceptional care and support you need.
Our elite team includes orthopedic specialists, sports medicine professionals, dedicated nurses, therapists and support staff, all committed to delivering tailored care that meets your unique needs.
We'll work with you to develop an individualized treatment plan for conditions like hip and knee pain, osteoarthritis and more using the most advanced technologies.
At Sharp Chula Vista Center for Women & Newborns, we're here for you and your family throughout your journey — before, during and after pregnancy. From prenatal classes to infant care, we support you, and your choices, every step of the way.
Sharp Chula Vista is the largest provider of maternity services in the South Bay. Our state-of-the-art facilities and expert OBGYN care team are ready for you. You can trust your birthing team knowing that no one in the South Bay has more experience delivering babies. We specialize in OBGYN, childbirth and newborn care that covers everything you and your baby need.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center's Emergency Department transformation project is currently underway to expand services in the South Bay. Learn more about our Emergency Department renovations.