Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group
2440 Fenton St
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
619-656-3040
Fax: 619-656-3045
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Abraham E. Broudy, MD
I work to restore, sustain and enhance the health and developmental potential of children.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Asthma
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Walk-in appointments
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1528039526
Insurance plans accepted
Abraham E. Broudy, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Abraham E. Broudy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Abraham E. Broudy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.