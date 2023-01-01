About Abraham Broudy, MD

I work to restore, sustain and enhance the health and developmental potential of children.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male

Languages: English , French , Spanish

Education Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Internship

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus ADHD (pediatrics)

Asthma

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

Weight management

