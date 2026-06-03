Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
General surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Minimally Invasive Surgeons of North County
2385 South Melrose Drive
Vista, CA 92081
Get directions
About Adam S. Fierer, MD
I became a physician, because I grew up in a medical family and saw that calling as my future, too. I was also drawn to the quick fix that surgery can often provide. My care philosophy is about honesty and compassion - I'm very deliberate in my surgical recommendations. When I'm not working, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends and my pets. I also enjoy gardening and traveling.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Appendectomy
- Biopsy
- Cancer surgery
- Colon surgery
- Fistula repair
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hernia repair
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Minimally invasive surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1205831161
Insurance plans accepted
Adam S. Fierer, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adam S. Fierer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adam S. Fierer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.