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Adam S. Fierer, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

General surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Minimally Invasive Surgeons of North County

760-300-3647

2385 South Melrose Drive
Vista, CA 92081

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Location and phone

  1. Minimally Invasive Surgeons of North County

    2385 South Melrose Drive
    Vista, CA 92081
    Get directions

    760-300-3647

About Adam S. Fierer, MD

I became a physician, because I grew up in a medical family and saw that calling as my future, too. I was also drawn to the quick fix that surgery can often provide. My care philosophy is about honesty and compassion - I'm very deliberate in my surgical recommendations. When I'm not working, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends and my pets. I also enjoy gardening and traveling.

Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Internship
Mount Sinai Hospital: Fellowship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Appendectomy
  • Biopsy
  • Cancer surgery
  • Colon surgery
  • Fistula repair
  • Gallbladder surgery
  • Hernia repair
  • Laparoscopic colectomy
  • Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
  • Laparoscopic surgery
  • Minimally invasive surgery
  • Pilonidal cyst

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1205831161

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Adam S. Fierer, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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