About Adam S. Fierer, MD

I became a physician, because I grew up in a medical family and saw that calling as my future, too. I was also drawn to the quick fix that surgery can often provide. My care philosophy is about honesty and compassion - I'm very deliberate in my surgical recommendations. When I'm not working, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends and my pets. I also enjoy gardening and traveling.

Gender: Male

Languages: Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Internship

Mount Sinai Hospital : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



Areas of focus Appendectomy

Biopsy

Cancer surgery

Colon surgery

Fistula repair

Gallbladder surgery

Hernia repair

Laparoscopic colectomy

Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery

Laparoscopic surgery

Minimally invasive surgery

Pilonidal cyst

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.