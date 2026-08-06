About Afshin Bahador, MD

I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

Age: 57

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Afsheen

Languages: Farsi , Spanish

Education University of Southern California : Residency

University of Southern California : Fellowship

University of Southern California : Medical School



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