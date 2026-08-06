Decade-long fertility journey to baby and good health
Lorraine Harrington had a hysterectomy via a minimally invasive procedure at Sharp Mary Birch, completing her decade-long fertility journey at the hospital.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gynecologic oncology
(board certified)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gynecologic oncology
(board certified)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
South Coast Gynecologic Oncology, Inc.
5030 Camino De La Siesta
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92108-3118
Get directions
858-455-5524
Fax: 858-587-9377
South Coast Gynecologic Oncology, Inc.
9095 Rio San Diego Dr
Suite 425
San Diego, CA 92108-1679
Get directions
858-455-5524
Fax: 858-587-9377
South Coast Gynecologic Oncology, Inc.
9339 Genesee Avenue
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
858-455-5524
Fax: 858-587-9377
South Coast Gynecologic Oncology, Inc. Genesee
9339 Genesee Avenue
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92121-2121
Get directions
858-455-5524
Fax: 858-587-9377
I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1316963713
Afshin Bahador, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Afshin Bahador, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Afshin Bahador, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.