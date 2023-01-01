Afshin Bahador, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Gynecologic oncology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Afshin Bahador, MD
Age:54
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Afsheen
Languages:English
Education
University of Southern California:Residency
University of Southern California:Fellowship
University of Southern California:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Endometriosis
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laser surgery
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Second opinions
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1316963713
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Afshin Bahador, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Afshin Bahador, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
