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Afshin Bahador, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gynecologic oncology

(board certified)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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South Coast Gynecologic Oncology, Inc.

858-455-5524
Fax: 858-587-9377

5030 Camino De La Siesta
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92108-3118

South Coast Gynecologic Oncology, Inc.

858-455-5524
Fax: 858-587-9377

9095 Rio San Diego Dr
Suite 425
San Diego, CA 92108-1679

South Coast Gynecologic Oncology, Inc.

858-455-5524
Fax: 858-587-9377

9339 Genesee Avenue
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92121

South Coast Gynecologic Oncology, Inc. Genesee

858-455-5524
Fax: 858-587-9377

9339 Genesee Avenue
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92121-2121

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. South Coast Gynecologic Oncology, Inc.

    5030 Camino De La Siesta
    Suite 204
    San Diego, CA 92108-3118
    Get directions

    858-455-5524
    Fax: 858-587-9377

  2. South Coast Gynecologic Oncology, Inc.

    9095 Rio San Diego Dr
    Suite 425
    San Diego, CA 92108-1679
    Get directions

    858-455-5524
    Fax: 858-587-9377

  3. South Coast Gynecologic Oncology, Inc.

    9339 Genesee Avenue
    Suite 220
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    858-455-5524
    Fax: 858-587-9377

  4. South Coast Gynecologic Oncology, Inc. Genesee

    9339 Genesee Avenue
    Suite 220
    San Diego, CA 92121-2121
    Get directions

    858-455-5524
    Fax: 858-587-9377

About Afshin Bahador, MD

I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation.

Age: 57
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Afsheen
Languages: Farsi, Spanish

Education

University of Southern California: Residency
University of Southern California: Fellowship
University of Southern California: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1316963713

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Afshin Bahador, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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