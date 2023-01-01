Location and phone
- 8851 Center Dr
Suite 307
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Ahmad Shah Mohammad, MD
I strive to take care of my patients to the best of my ability and to make sure they are satisfied with the treatment that I provide.
Age:58
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Farsi, French, German
Education
University of Hamburg:Medical School
Temple University:Internship
Temple University:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- Alzheimer's disease
- Ataxia
- Back evaluation and treatment
- BOTOX medical injections
- Cerebral palsy
- Chronic pain management
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Electromyogram (EMG)
- Epilepsy
- Head injury
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Narcolepsy
- Nerve conduction studies
- Parkinson's disease
- Post-polio syndrome
- Stroke
- Tourette syndrome
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1902973472
Insurance plans accepted
Ahmad Shah Mohammad, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ahmad Shah Mohammad, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ahmad Shah Mohammad, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
