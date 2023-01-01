About Ahmad Shah Mohammad, MD

I strive to take care of my patients to the best of my ability and to make sure they are satisfied with the treatment that I provide.

Age: 58

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Farsi , French , German

Education University of Hamburg : Medical School

Temple University : Internship

Temple University : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus ADHD (adults)

Alzheimer's disease

Ataxia

Back evaluation and treatment

BOTOX medical injections

Cerebral palsy

Chronic pain management

Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Electromyogram (EMG)

Epilepsy

Head injury

Headache

Multiple sclerosis

Narcolepsy

Nerve conduction studies

Parkinson's disease

Post-polio syndrome

Stroke

Tourette syndrome

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.