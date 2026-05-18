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Alfonso Camberos, MD

5.0

228 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Plastic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Plastic Surgery

858-621-4069

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Plastic Surgery

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 205
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-621-4069

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Alfonso Camberos, MD

Age: 58
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Illinois: Medical School
Kaiser Permanente Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1942225388

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Alfonso Camberos, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

228 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Understood concern of decreased ROM. Manipulated and massaged arms to gain better motion

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr, Camberos, and his team that I interacted with (Mickey, Tricia, receptionist) all provided me with an exemplary experience.

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Very approachable, gentle and caring doctor.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

Very good (once you get an appointment)

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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