A doctor’s journey navigating breast cancer
Dr. Anna Techentin was treated for breast cancer at Sharp, giving her a renewed appreciation for patients with the same diagnosis.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Plastic Surgery
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
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To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1942225388
Alfonso Camberos, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
228 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Understood concern of decreased ROM. Manipulated and massaged arms to gain better motion
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr, Camberos, and his team that I interacted with (Mickey, Tricia, receptionist) all provided me with an exemplary experience.
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Very approachable, gentle and caring doctor.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
Very good (once you get an appointment)
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alfonso Camberos, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alfonso Camberos, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Alfonso Camberos, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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