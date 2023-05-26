Provider Image

Alfonso Camberos, MD

Medical Doctor
Hand surgery - plastic
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch
    10670 Wexford St.
    San Diego, CA 92131
About Alfonso Camberos, MD

Age:
 55
In practice since:
 2008
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of Illinois:
 Medical School
Kaiser Permanente Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1942225388
Insurance plans accepted

Alfonso Camberos, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.9
183 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Camberos is the best!!! Highly recommended - had breast surgery and everything went well -
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
Excellent experience
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
5.0
I truly appreciate all the time Dr. Camberos gives to answer my questions. He is considerate, kind, and patient making sure I understand.
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Camberos is always very professional, competent and caring. I trust his expertise.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Alfonso Camberos, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alfonso Camberos, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
