Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Patient reviews

Verified Patient May 26, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Camberos is the best!!! Highly recommended - had breast surgery and everything went well -

Verified Patient May 18, 2023 5.0 Excellent experience

Verified Patient May 17, 2023 5.0 I truly appreciate all the time Dr. Camberos gives to answer my questions. He is considerate, kind, and patient making sure I understand.