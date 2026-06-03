Inspiring hope: A teacher’s will to keep touching lives
After treatment for cancer, Jennifer Tyrone gives back to her oncologist through the Sharp HealthCare Foundation.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
3075 Health Center Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123
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1780653857
Alfred Saleh, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
5.0
43 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Verified Patient
May 29, 2026
5.0
This is how all doctors visits should be. Use this doctor and staff as a model. Every visit has been the same.
Verified Patient
April 16, 2026
5.0
I love Dr. Saleh!
Verified Patient
March 20, 2026
5.0
Dr. Saleh is always so caring & friendly. I love him! I've been with him for over 20 years. He is always interested in how I've been doing & what I'm up to.
Verified Patient
March 18, 2026
5.0
I feel confident in the care I am receiving from Dr. Saleh.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alfred Saleh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alfred Saleh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Alfred Saleh, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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