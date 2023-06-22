Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Alfred Saleh, MD
Age:78
In practice since:1980
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Sal-lee
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Albany Medical College:Medical School
Albany Medical Center:Residency
Albany Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Breast cancer
- Lung cancer
- Myeloma
- Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
- Second opinions
NPI
1780653857
Insurance plans accepted
Alfred Saleh, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
65 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Saleh always exceeds expectations! He is a very concerned, caring & competnet doctor!
Verified PatientJune 8, 2023
5.0
The only good thing about breast cancer is the lovely and amazing *Dr. Saleh - what an exceptional human!
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Saleh is 'the best.'
Verified PatientApril 13, 2023
5.0
Love *Dr. Saleh.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Alfred Saleh, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alfred Saleh, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
