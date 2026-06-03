Dr. Saleh is always so caring & friendly. I love him! I've been with him for over 20 years. He is always interested in how I've been doing & what I'm up to.

This is how all doctors visits should be. Use this doctor and staff as a model. Every visit has been the same.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.