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Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Children's Healthcare Medical Associates
550 Washington St
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92103
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San Diego Pediatrics
6475 Alvarado Rd
Suite 120
San Diego, CA 92120
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About Alisa J. Lawrie, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Asthma
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Free new patient visit
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407847908
Insurance plans accepted
Alisa J. Lawrie, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alisa J. Lawrie, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alisa J. Lawrie, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.