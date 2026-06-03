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Alisa J. Lawrie, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Children's Healthcare Medical Associates

619-297-5437

550 Washington St
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92103

San Diego Pediatrics

619-583-6133

6475 Alvarado Rd
Suite 120
San Diego, CA 92120

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Children's Healthcare Medical Associates

    550 Washington St
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    619-297-5437

  2. San Diego Pediatrics

    6475 Alvarado Rd
    Suite 120
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    619-583-6133

About Alisa J. Lawrie, MD

Age: 56
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Iowa: Internship
University of Iowa: Residency
University of Colorado: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • ADHD (pediatrics)
  • Adoption health care
  • Asthma
  • Enuresis (bed wetting)
  • Free new patient visit
  • Learning disabilities/dyslexia
  • Preventive medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1407847908

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Alisa J. Lawrie, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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