Location and phone
- 550 Washington St
300
San Diego, CA 92103
- 6475 Alvarado Rd
Suite 120
San Diego, CA 92120
About Alisa Lawrie, MD
Age:53
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Iowa:Internship
University of Iowa:Residency
University of Colorado:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adoption health care
- Asthma
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407847908
Insurance plans accepted
Alisa Lawrie, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alisa Lawrie, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
