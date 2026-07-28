Dr. Garay is a skilled surgeon. He repaired my bicep tendon beautifully. He answered my questions during the post-op appointments and I feel well-informed for the recovery period.

Dr. Garay is very attentive to his patients and put me at ease with his detailed information on next steps in my care. He also took time to thoroughly answer my questions.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.