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Alon A. Garay, MD

4.9

418 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6503
    Fax: 858-874-0715

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Alon A. Garay, MD

In practice since: 1992
Gender: Male

Education

New York Medical College: Internship
New York Medical College: Residency
Hospital for Joint Diseases: Fellowship
Georgetown University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1578676573

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Alon A. Garay, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

418 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

0.0

Dr. Garay is very attentive to his patients and put me at ease with his detailed information on next steps in my care. He also took time to thoroughly answer my questions.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Garay is a skilled surgeon. He repaired my bicep tendon beautifully. He answered my questions during the post-op appointments and I feel well-informed for the recovery period.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Truly exceptional, both PA-C and M.D., with outstanding bedside etiquette, which is no longer common in the provider-patient relationship.

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

I will always seek Dr. Garay when I have this issue.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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