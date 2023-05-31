Provider Image

Alon Garay, MD

Medical Doctor
Hand surgery (board certified)
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
    2929 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-6505

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Alon Garay, MD

In practice since:
 1992
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
New York Medical College:
 Internship
New York Medical College:
 Residency
Hospital for Joint Diseases:
 Fellowship
Georgetown University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1578676573
Patient portal
Insurance plans accepted

Alon Garay, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
242 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Garay was the best
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
Both Allyson and Dr. Garay were very professional. They were very gentle when touching my hands so as not to hurt me. I really appreciated their "bedside manners".
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Garay is thorough, listens, gentle, cares, and very knowledgeable. I trust him!
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
Will Recmmed to others
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Alon Garay, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alon Garay, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
