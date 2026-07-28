Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Alon A. Garay, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Carpal tunnel
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Fracture management
- Hand microsurgery
- Hand surgery
- Hand therapy
- Nerve repair
- Orthopedic surgery
- Reattachments
- Reconstructive surgery
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Tendon repair
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1578676573
Insurance plans accepted
Alon A. Garay, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
418 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
0.0
Dr. Garay is very attentive to his patients and put me at ease with his detailed information on next steps in my care. He also took time to thoroughly answer my questions.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Garay is a skilled surgeon. He repaired my bicep tendon beautifully. He answered my questions during the post-op appointments and I feel well-informed for the recovery period.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Truly exceptional, both PA-C and M.D., with outstanding bedside etiquette, which is no longer common in the provider-patient relationship.
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
I will always seek Dr. Garay when I have this issue.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.