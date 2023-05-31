Medical Doctor
Hand surgery (board certified)
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Alon Garay, MD
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
New York Medical College:Internship
New York Medical College:Residency
Hospital for Joint Diseases:Fellowship
Georgetown University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Carpal tunnel
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Fracture management
- Hand microsurgery
- Hand surgery
- Hand therapy
- Nerve repair
- Orthopedic surgery
- Reattachments
- Reconstructive surgery
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Tendon repair
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1578676573
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Alon Garay, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
242 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Garay was the best
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Both Allyson and Dr. Garay were very professional. They were very gentle when touching my hands so as not to hurt me. I really appreciated their "bedside manners".
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Garay is thorough, listens, gentle, cares, and very knowledgeable. I trust him!
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Will Recmmed to others
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Alon Garay, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alon Garay, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
