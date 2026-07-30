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Ana Maria Crissien Martinez, MD

4.7

272 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

858-939-6531
Fax: 858-874-2351

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

858-939-6531

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

858-621-4145
Fax: 858-621-4107

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

858-621-4145

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6531
    Fax: 858-874-2351

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6531

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-621-4145
    Fax: 858-621-4107

  4. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-621-4145

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

10672 Wexford St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Friday

About Ana Maria Crissien Martinez, MD

Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only.

Age: 47

Education

University of California, Irvine: Medical School
Scripps Clinic Medical Group: Internship
Scripps Clinic Medical Group: Residency
Scripps Clinic Medical Group: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1548563224

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ana Maria Crissien Martinez, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

272 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

My doctor knew I was nervous but she put me at ease. Would highly recommend.

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

4.8

My Dr. Martinez Crission, is an excellentDoctor who listens, and faces you whileTalking to you I wish there would be a million Like her .

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

4.0

Everything seemed routine which hopefully will be confirmed by the lab.

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

Dr. Martinez was professional. She explained the procedure and checked if I had any concerns or questions. It is always good to see a doctor who is good at anxiety management.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Ana Maria Crissien Martinez, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.