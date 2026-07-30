Dr. Martinez was professional. She explained the procedure and checked if I had any concerns or questions. It is always good to see a doctor who is good at anxiety management.

My Dr. Martinez Crission, is an excellentDoctor who listens, and faces you whileTalking to you I wish there would be a million Like her .

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.