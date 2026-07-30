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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6531
Fax: 858-874-2351
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-621-4145
Fax: 858-621-4107
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only.
1548563224
Ana Maria Crissien Martinez, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.7
272 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
My doctor knew I was nervous but she put me at ease. Would highly recommend.
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
4.8
My Dr. Martinez Crission, is an excellentDoctor who listens, and faces you whileTalking to you I wish there would be a million Like her .
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
4.0
Everything seemed routine which hopefully will be confirmed by the lab.
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
Dr. Martinez was professional. She explained the procedure and checked if I had any concerns or questions. It is always good to see a doctor who is good at anxiety management.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ana Maria Crissien Martinez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ana Maria Crissien Martinez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ana Maria Crissien Martinez, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.