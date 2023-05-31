Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ana Maria Crissien Martinez, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only.
Age:41
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
Scripps Clinic Medical Group:Internship
Scripps Clinic Medical Group:Residency
Scripps Clinic Medical Group:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1548563224
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Ana Maria Crissien Martinez, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
146 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Ana is great and I appreciate her directness with regards to my health issues. Set me straight in regards to taking my medication daily. She's great!!!!
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Very professional
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Caring, professional.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr Crissien is awesome! Informative and caring.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ana Maria Crissien Martinez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ana Maria Crissien Martinez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ana Maria Crissien Martinez, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ana Maria Crissien Martinez, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.