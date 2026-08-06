Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa OBGYN
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 619-644-6960
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Andrea M. Journagin, MD
Since I was a small child I have wanted to take care of people. I chose to become an OBGYN because I love women's health and being able to help women through all stages of their life. My philosophy is that patients should be full partners in their health. That is why I make it a point to listen to patients and take the time to explain all of their medical options so they can make the best decisions for both them and their families. In my spare time I love to read, spend time with my dogs Chai and Pepper, travel and explore my new San Diego community.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Emergency contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Pregnancy termination
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Ultrasound in office
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1457528879
Insurance plans accepted
Andrea M. Journagin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
99 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
5.0
Dr Journagin is a wonderful doctor. She is very easy to talk to and discuss any personal issues. She shows concern in regards to your concerns and issues. I enjoy my yearly visit and look forward to seeing her. She is a very caring physician and I feel very lucky to have her as my doctor. Thank-you
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Liked the DR's smiling attitude and professional care
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
She was excellent!!
Verified Patient
April 30, 2026
0.0
DR journigan is kind caring and patient. She always, listens to me. And explains things thoroughly. She is excellent
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrea M. Journagin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.