Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Andrea Journagin, MD
Since I was a small child I have wanted to take care of people. I chose to become an OBGYN because I love women's health and being able to help women through all stages of their life. My philosophy is that patients should be full partners in their health. That is why I make it a point to listen to patients and take the time to explain all of their medical options so they can make the best decisions for both them and their families. In my spare time I love to read, spend time with my dogs Chai and Pepper, travel and explore my new San Diego community.
Age:45
In practice since:2016
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Washington Hospital Center:Residency
East Tennessee State University:Medical School
Louisiana State University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
NPI
1457528879
Insurance plans accepted
Andrea Journagin, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
106 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
She's a really good Dr I would like to come back to her
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
4.6
Very good
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
She was worth the wait. Well trained. Calm not rushed (I was a kaiser patient and they are always rushing all of the staff).
Verified PatientApril 27, 2023
5.0
Excellent Doctor! Was hesitant to return to sharp previous experience was not good. Glad I reconsidered she is a great doctor
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Andrea Journagin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Andrea Journagin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
