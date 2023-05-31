About Andrea Journagin, MD

Since I was a small child I have wanted to take care of people. I chose to become an OBGYN because I love women's health and being able to help women through all stages of their life. My philosophy is that patients should be full partners in their health. That is why I make it a point to listen to patients and take the time to explain all of their medical options so they can make the best decisions for both them and their families. In my spare time I love to read, spend time with my dogs Chai and Pepper, travel and explore my new San Diego community.

Age: 45

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Washington Hospital Center : Residency

East Tennessee State University : Medical School

Louisiana State University : Internship



NPI 1457528879