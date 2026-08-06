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Andrea M. Journagin, MD

4.7

99 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-644-6960

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa OBGYN

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 3
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-644-6960

Care schedule

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About Andrea M. Journagin, MD

Since I was a small child I have wanted to take care of people. I chose to become an OBGYN because I love women's health and being able to help women through all stages of their life. My philosophy is that patients should be full partners in their health. That is why I make it a point to listen to patients and take the time to explain all of their medical options so they can make the best decisions for both them and their families. In my spare time I love to read, spend time with my dogs Chai and Pepper, travel and explore my new San Diego community.

Age: 48
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Female

Education

Washington Hospital Center: Residency
East Tennessee State University: Medical School
Louisiana State University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1457528879

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Andrea M. Journagin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

99 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 24, 2026

5.0

Dr Journagin is a wonderful doctor. She is very easy to talk to and discuss any personal issues. She shows concern in regards to your concerns and issues. I enjoy my yearly visit and look forward to seeing her. She is a very caring physician and I feel very lucky to have her as my doctor. Thank-you

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Liked the DR's smiling attitude and professional care

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

She was excellent!!

Verified Patient

April 30, 2026

0.0

DR journigan is kind caring and patient. She always, listens to me. And explains things thoroughly. She is excellent

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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