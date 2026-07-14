Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Cabrillo Center for Rheumatic Disease APC
5030 Camino De La Siesta
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92108
Get directions
619-334-4869
Fax: 619-334-4940
Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation, Chula Vista
765 Medical Center Court
Suite 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions
619-623-3000
Fax: 619-623-3001
Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic
960 W San Marcos Blvd
Suite 210
San Marcos, CA 92078
Get directions
760-736-8091
Fax: 760-736-8092
Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic
2095 West Vista Way
Suite 216
Vista, CA 92083
Get directions
760-736-8091
Fax: 760-736-8092
Care schedule
Cabrillo Center for Rheumatic Disease APC
5030 Camino De La Siesta
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic
960 W San Marcos Blvd
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic
2095 West Vista Way
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ara H. Dikranian, MD
My staff and I are dedicated to offering excellent customer service to our patients.
Education
Areas of focus
- Ankylosing spondylitis
- Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA) vasculitis
- Autoimmune diseases
- Bursitis
- Dermatomyositis
- Fibromyalgia
- Gout
- Lupus
- Osteoarthritis
- Osteoporosis
- Polymyalgia rheumatica
- Polymyositis
- Psoriasis
- Psoriatic arthritis
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Scleroderma
- Sjogren's syndrome
- Temporal arteritis
- Tendinitis
- Vasculitis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1609962026
Insurance plans accepted
Ara H. Dikranian, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ara H. Dikranian, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.