About Ara Dikranian, MD

My staff and I are dedicated to offering excellent customer service to our patients.

Age: 53

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of Southern California : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Areas of focus Ankylosing spondylitis

Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (ANCA) vasculitis

Autoimmune diseases

Bursitis

Dermatomyositis

Fibromyalgia

Gout

Lupus

Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

Polymyalgia rheumatica

Polymyositis

Psoriasis

Psoriatic arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Scleroderma

Sjogren's syndrome

Temporal arteritis

Tendinitis

Vasculitis

