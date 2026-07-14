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Ara H. Dikranian, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Rheumatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Cabrillo Center for Rheumatic Disease APC

619-334-4869
Fax: 619-334-4940

5030 Camino De La Siesta
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92108

Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation, Chula Vista

619-623-3000
Fax: 619-623-3001

765 Medical Center Court
Suite 216
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600

Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic

760-736-8091
Fax: 760-736-8092

960 W San Marcos Blvd
Suite 210
San Marcos, CA 92078

Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic

760-736-8091
Fax: 760-736-8092

2095 West Vista Way
Suite 216
Vista, CA 92083

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Cabrillo Center for Rheumatic Disease APC

    5030 Camino De La Siesta
    Suite 106
    San Diego, CA 92108
    Get directions

    619-334-4869
    Fax: 619-334-4940

  2. Puja Chitkara, MD, A Medical Corporation, Chula Vista

    765 Medical Center Court
    Suite 216
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
    Get directions

    619-623-3000
    Fax: 619-623-3001

  3. Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic

    960 W San Marcos Blvd
    Suite 210
    San Marcos, CA 92078
    Get directions

    760-736-8091
    Fax: 760-736-8092

  4. Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic

    2095 West Vista Way
    Suite 216
    Vista, CA 92083
    Get directions

    760-736-8091
    Fax: 760-736-8092

Care schedule

Cabrillo Center for Rheumatic Disease APC

5030 Camino De La Siesta

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic

960 W San Marcos Blvd

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic

2095 West Vista Way

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Ara H. Dikranian, MD

My staff and I are dedicated to offering excellent customer service to our patients.

Age: 56
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male
Languages: Armenian, Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of Southern California: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1609962026

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ara H. Dikranian, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.