Provider Image

Arthur C. Perry, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Acuity Eye Group

858-457-3010

9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 310
La Jolla, CA 92037

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Acuity Eye Group

    9850 Genesee Ave
    Suite 310
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-457-3010

About Arthur C. Perry, MD

Age: 79
In practice since: 1978
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Miami: Internship
Emory University: Residency
Emory University: Medical School
University Medical Center of Tucson: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1194832725

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Arthur C. Perry, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arthur C. Perry, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.