Arthur Perry, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Arthur Perry, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Acuity Eye Group9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 310
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About Arthur Perry, MD
Age:76
In practice since:1978
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Miami:Internship
Emory University:Residency
Emory University:Medical School
University Medical Center of Tucson:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1194832725
Insurance plans accepted
Arthur Perry, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Arthur Perry, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arthur Perry, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Arthur Perry, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arthur Perry, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.