Arthur Perry, MD

Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. Acuity Eye Group
    9850 Genesee Ave
    Suite 310
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    858-457-3010

About Arthur Perry, MD

Age:
 76
In practice since:
 1978
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Miami:
 Internship
Emory University:
 Residency
Emory University:
 Medical School
University Medical Center of Tucson:
 Fellowship
NPI
1194832725

Insurance plans accepted

Arthur Perry, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Arthur Perry, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arthur Perry, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
