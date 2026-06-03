Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Acuity Eye Group
9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 310
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About Arthur C. Perry, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1194832725
Insurance plans accepted
Arthur C. Perry, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arthur C. Perry, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.