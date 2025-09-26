Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
Dr. Watts is available every other Wednesday.
About Brenda B. Watts, MD
I decided to become a physician because I am passionate about helping patients and want to make an impact on their lives as well as my community. As a physician, I believe it is my job to help patients make informed decisions about their health care and do what's best for them and their families. I work to provide patients with information they need to achieve their health care goals. Patients come first and I work to empower them to take control of their health. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, exercising, traveling and watching football.
Education
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Esophageal reflux
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- House calls - existing patients
- Hypertension
- LGBTQ health
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Tuberculosis
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407168669
Insurance plans accepted
Brenda B. Watts, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
237 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr, Watts shows a real caring interest In my overall well-being, Is well aware of my healthcare situation and provides excellent guidance concerning the proper treatment of my current condition. I have the utmost confidence In Dr. Watts.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
I have recommended her to my friends
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
I love Dr. Watts!!!! So happy I found her!!!!
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
My doctor heals me physically, emotionally and mentally at each appointment. My health is better now than when I first started using this medical group. I am 100% satisfied with how she handles all of my needs.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brenda B. Watts, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.