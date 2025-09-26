About Brenda B. Watts, MD

I decided to become a physician because I am passionate about helping patients and want to make an impact on their lives as well as my community. As a physician, I believe it is my job to help patients make informed decisions about their health care and do what's best for them and their families. I work to provide patients with information they need to achieve their health care goals. Patients come first and I work to empower them to take control of their health. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, exercising, traveling and watching football.

Age: 43

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Female

Languages: Spanish

Education Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.