About Brenda Watts, MD

I decided to become a physician because I am passionate about helping patients and want to make an impact on their lives as well as my community. As a physician, I believe it is my job to help patients make informed decisions about their health care and do what's best for them and their families. I work to provide patients with information they need to achieve their health care goals. Patients come first and I work to empower them to take control of their health. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, exercising, traveling and watching football.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Internship



Areas of focus Asthma

Back evaluation and treatment

Colon cancer screening

COPD

Cryosurgery

Depression

Diabetes

Esophageal reflux

Headache

Heartburn

Hemorrhoids

Hypertension

LGBTQ health

Neck pain

Osteoporosis

Sexually transmitted diseases

Shingles

Sleep disorders

Tuberculosis

Vertigo

Wart treatment

Women's health

Wound healing

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1407168669