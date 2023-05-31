Medical Doctor
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Brenda Watts, MD
I decided to become a physician because I am passionate about helping patients and want to make an impact on their lives as well as my community. As a physician, I believe it is my job to help patients make informed decisions about their health care and do what's best for them and their families. I work to provide patients with information they need to achieve their health care goals. Patients come first and I work to empower them to take control of their health. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, exercising, traveling and watching football.
Age:40
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Esophageal reflux
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- LGBTQ health
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Tuberculosis
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
- Wound healing
NPI
1407168669
Insurance plans accepted
Brenda Watts, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
347 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Watts is terrific!!!
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Dr watts is the best Dr I know. She is very caring and compassionate for her patients.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Dr Watts is very thorough and communicates findings and to plan immediately or calls later with plan.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
I finally found a primary doctor that I trust and am extremely comfortable with. Dr. Watts is the absolute best and most caring
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Brenda Watts, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brenda Watts, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
