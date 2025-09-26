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Brenda B. Watts, MD

5.0

237 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 4
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711
    Fax: 619-644-6899

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

Dr. Watts is available every other Wednesday.

About Brenda B. Watts, MD

I decided to become a physician because I am passionate about helping patients and want to make an impact on their lives as well as my community. As a physician, I believe it is my job to help patients make informed decisions about their health care and do what's best for them and their families. I work to provide patients with information they need to achieve their health care goals. Patients come first and I work to empower them to take control of their health. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, exercising, traveling and watching football.

Age: 43
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1407168669

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Brenda B. Watts, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

237 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr, Watts shows a real caring interest In my overall well-being, Is well aware of my healthcare situation and provides excellent guidance concerning the proper treatment of my current condition. I have the utmost confidence In Dr. Watts.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

I have recommended her to my friends

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

I love Dr. Watts!!!! So happy I found her!!!!

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

My doctor heals me physically, emotionally and mentally at each appointment. My health is better now than when I first started using this medical group. I am 100% satisfied with how she handles all of my needs.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Ashkan Abedini, MD

4.9

La Mesa

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.