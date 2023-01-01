Atul Jain, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Atul Jain, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Atul Jain, MD
Age:44
In practice since:2010
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Jane
Languages:English, Hindi, Spanish
Education
Stanford University:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
Jules Stein Eye Institute:Fellowship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Laser surgery
- Macular degeneration
- Microsurgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1194905711
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Atul Jain, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Atul Jain, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Atul Jain, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Atul Jain, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.