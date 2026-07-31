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Atul K. Jain, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Retina Consultants San Diego - Carlsbad

858-451-1911
Fax: 858-451-0566

3144 El Camino Real
Suite 100
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Retina Consultants San Diego - Poway

858-451-1911
Fax: 858-451-0566

12630 Monte Vista Rd
Suite 104
Poway, CA 92064

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Retina Consultants San Diego - Carlsbad

    3144 El Camino Real
    Suite 100
    Carlsbad, CA 92008
    Get directions

    858-451-1911
    Fax: 858-451-0566

  2. Retina Consultants San Diego - Poway

    12630 Monte Vista Rd
    Suite 104
    Poway, CA 92064
    Get directions

    858-451-1911
    Fax: 858-451-0566

About Atul K. Jain, MD

Age: 47
In practice since: 2010
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Jane
Languages: Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish

Education

Stanford University: Residency
University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School
Jules Stein Eye Institute: Fellowship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1194905711

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Atul K. Jain, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.