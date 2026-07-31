Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Retina Consultants San Diego - Carlsbad
3144 El Camino Real
Suite 100
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Get directions
858-451-1911
Fax: 858-451-0566
Retina Consultants San Diego - Poway
12630 Monte Vista Rd
Suite 104
Poway, CA 92064
Get directions
858-451-1911
Fax: 858-451-0566
About Atul K. Jain, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Laser surgery
- Macular degeneration
- Microsurgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1194905711
Insurance plans accepted
Atul K. Jain, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Atul K. Jain, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Atul K. Jain, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.