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Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
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About Barbara L. Lacuesta, NP
Education
NPI
1023649498
Insurance plans accepted
Barbara L. Lacuesta, NP, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barbara L. Lacuesta, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barbara L. Lacuesta, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
Anna R. Garcia, MD
4.8
La Mesa
Appointments available
In-person and virtual visits
Brenda Green, MD
4.8
La Mesa
Appointments available
In-person and virtual visits
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.