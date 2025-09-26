Anna R. Garcia, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Anna R. Garcia, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
About Anna R. Garcia, MD
I realized at a young age that I wanted to be a physician due to my love for real relationships with people. I am passionate about caring for the community in which I live. I knew I wanted to develop connections with people that are full of compassion by supporting them throughout their life along with providing knowledge and guidance through a trusted partnership. My goal as a physician is to get to know each person on an individual level. I want to convey a warm, compassionate and safe environment in order for patients to feel comfortable with me as their physician regarding all issues of mental and physical health. My job is to provide support with goal setting in addition to up-to-date family medicine knowledge and clinical excellence that helps patients reach fulfillment in life. Taking the time to care is what truly really matters to me. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, exercising, gardening and home remodeling.
Education
NPI
1386943850
Insurance plans accepted
Anna R. Garcia, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
189 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Love Dr Garcia
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Garcia. I'm 51 years old and I believe she's the best doctor I've ever had. She offers helpful and creative suggestions. But mostly she treats me like a person and not a body or a number. She makes me feel comfortable discussing embarrassing bodily issues. Her bedside manner is exceptional (11 on s as scale of 10). She's also been excellent following up with me. She's made me feel respected and so I respect her more than I can adequately express
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Dr Garcia is amazing. She listens, explains and is a real person
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
The team is the best!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anna R. Garcia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
Barbara L. Lacuesta, NP
La Mesa
Appointments available
In-person
Brenda Green, MD
4.8
La Mesa
Appointments available
In-person and virtual visits
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.