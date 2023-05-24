Anna Garcia, MD
Anna Garcia, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Anna Garcia, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Lee Remington-Boone, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I realized at a young age that I wanted to be a physician due to my love for real relationships with people. I am passionate about caring for the community in which I live. I knew I wanted to develop connections with people that are full of compassion by supporting them throughout their life along with providing knowledge and guidance through a trusted partnership. My goal as a physician is to get to know each person on an individual level. I want to convey a warm, compassionate and safe environment in order for patients to feel comfortable with me as their physician regarding all issues of mental and physical health. My job is to provide support with goal setting in addition to up-to-date family medicine knowledge and clinical excellence that helps patients reach fulfillment in life. Taking the time to care is what truly really matters to me. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, exercising, gardening and home remodeling.
Age:38
In practice since:2015
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Family Practice Program:Internship
Scripps Memorial Hospital:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic pain management
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- LGBTQ health
- Men's health
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Relaxation therapy
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
NPI
1386943850
Insurance plans accepted
Anna Garcia, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. GARCIA IS The best Dr ever! She really cares why your there, and sh patient,kind, loving,adorable, and my favorite
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr Garcia is a great doctor, she provides you with straight answers. No Ronald Mcdonald anwers
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
I rave about Dr Garcia!!!! Best doctor I have ever had!!!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
I LOVE Dr Garcia! She is very personable & explains things so well. I always leave w a good understanding of whats going on bcuz she kni3ws how 2 explain things in laymans terms.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Anna Garcia, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Anna Garcia, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
