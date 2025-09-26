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Anna R. Garcia, MD

4.8

189 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

About Anna R. Garcia, MD

I realized at a young age that I wanted to be a physician due to my love for real relationships with people. I am passionate about caring for the community in which I live. I knew I wanted to develop connections with people that are full of compassion by supporting them throughout their life along with providing knowledge and guidance through a trusted partnership. My goal as a physician is to get to know each person on an individual level. I want to convey a warm, compassionate and safe environment in order for patients to feel comfortable with me as their physician regarding all issues of mental and physical health. My job is to provide support with goal setting in addition to up-to-date family medicine knowledge and clinical excellence that helps patients reach fulfillment in life. Taking the time to care is what truly really matters to me. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, exercising, gardening and home remodeling.

Age: 41
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Scripps Family Practice Program: Internship
Scripps Memorial Hospital: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

NPI

1386943850

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Anna R. Garcia, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

189 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Love Dr Garcia

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Garcia. I'm 51 years old and I believe she's the best doctor I've ever had. She offers helpful and creative suggestions. But mostly she treats me like a person and not a body or a number. She makes me feel comfortable discussing embarrassing bodily issues. Her bedside manner is exceptional (11 on s as scale of 10). She's also been excellent following up with me. She's made me feel respected and so I respect her more than I can adequately express

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Dr Garcia is amazing. She listens, explains and is a real person

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

The team is the best!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Barbara L. Lacuesta, NP

 

La Mesa

Appointments available

In-person

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Brenda Green, MD

4.8

La Mesa

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.