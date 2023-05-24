About Anna Garcia, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Lee Remington-Boone, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I realized at a young age that I wanted to be a physician due to my love for real relationships with people. I am passionate about caring for the community in which I live. I knew I wanted to develop connections with people that are full of compassion by supporting them throughout their life along with providing knowledge and guidance through a trusted partnership. My goal as a physician is to get to know each person on an individual level. I want to convey a warm, compassionate and safe environment in order for patients to feel comfortable with me as their physician regarding all issues of mental and physical health. My job is to provide support with goal setting in addition to up-to-date family medicine knowledge and clinical excellence that helps patients reach fulfillment in life. Taking the time to care is what truly really matters to me. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family, exercising, gardening and home remodeling.

Age: 38

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Scripps Family Practice Program : Internship

Scripps Memorial Hospital : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



NPI 1386943850