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Brenda Green, MD

4.8

160 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711

Care schedule

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Brenda Green, MD

I decided to become a physician because I was driven to learn the science behind medicine. I am able to apply this in a way that helps my patients reach an improved state of health. I believe in creating a longstanding patient-physician relationship that leads to shared decision making. I like to understand the patient and their symptoms and together come up with approaches that can help with the cause of the problem. In my spare time, I like to spend time with my family. I also enjoy boating and practicing yoga.

Age: 42
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

UCLA Family Health Center: Residency
Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (Mexico): Medical School
UCLA Family Health Center: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1508125410

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Brenda Green, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

160 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Very helpful and very informative. Answered questions and made recommendations.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Excellent

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

I'm so lucky to have Dr. Green she truly listens and cares.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Green has nit only knowledge but EQ to the nth degree

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Barbara L. Lacuesta, NP

 

La Mesa

Appointments available

In-person

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Anna R. Garcia, MD

4.8

La Mesa

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.