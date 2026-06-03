Brenda Green, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Brenda Green, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
Care schedule
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Brenda Green, MD
I decided to become a physician because I was driven to learn the science behind medicine. I am able to apply this in a way that helps my patients reach an improved state of health. I believe in creating a longstanding patient-physician relationship that leads to shared decision making. I like to understand the patient and their symptoms and together come up with approaches that can help with the cause of the problem. In my spare time, I like to spend time with my family. I also enjoy boating and practicing yoga.
Education
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Cholesterol management
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hypertension
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Lab on premises
- Liver disease
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Sleep apnea
- Trigger point injection
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1508125410
Insurance plans accepted
Brenda Green, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
160 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Very helpful and very informative. Answered questions and made recommendations.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Excellent
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
I'm so lucky to have Dr. Green she truly listens and cares.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Green has nit only knowledge but EQ to the nth degree
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brenda Green, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
Barbara L. Lacuesta, NP
La Mesa
Appointments available
In-person
Anna R. Garcia, MD
4.8
La Mesa
Appointments available
In-person and virtual visits
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.