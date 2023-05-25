About Brenda Green, MD

I decided to become a physician because I was driven to learn the science behind medicine. I am able to apply this in a way that helps my patients reach an improved state of health. I believe in creating a longstanding patient-physician relationship that leads to shared decision making. I like to understand the patient and their symptoms and together come up with approaches that can help with the cause of the problem. In my spare time, I like to spend time with my family. I also enjoy boating and practicing yoga.

Age: 39

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education UCLA Family Health Center : Residency

Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (Mexico) : Medical School

UCLA Family Health Center : Internship



NPI 1508125410