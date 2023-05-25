Brenda Green, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
-
Saturday
About Brenda Green, MD
I decided to become a physician because I was driven to learn the science behind medicine. I am able to apply this in a way that helps my patients reach an improved state of health. I believe in creating a longstanding patient-physician relationship that leads to shared decision making. I like to understand the patient and their symptoms and together come up with approaches that can help with the cause of the problem. In my spare time, I like to spend time with my family. I also enjoy boating and practicing yoga.
Age:39
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
UCLA Family Health Center:Residency
Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (Mexico):Medical School
UCLA Family Health Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Cholesterol management
- Contraception
- Cryosurgery
- Diabetes
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hypertension
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Liver disease
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Sleep apnea
- Trigger point injection
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
NPI
1508125410
Insurance plans accepted
Brenda Green, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
251 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Had a beautiful bedside manner. Took the time to listen to my issues. Gave me very good advice. I am very satisfied with my doctor and will recommend to others.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Very happy with *Dr. Green.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
I love Dr. Green, she's been upfront to explain to me my concerns and gave me some options how to treat my problem. Nevertheless, she's one of the doctors that I greatly appreciate.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr. Green was extremely kind and professional, calm, interested in my health and family health history, took thorough notes, did not rush,she put me at ease in my check up. She encouraged me to take preventive tests, and scheduled some for me. I liked her immediately.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Brenda Green, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brenda Green, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
