Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 12 only)
Location and phone
West Coast Eyecare Associates6945 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Get directions
West Coast Eyecare Associates450 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 112
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
Care schedule
West Coast Eyecare Associates6945 El Cajon Blvd
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Barry Katzman, MD
I decided to become a physician because I enjoy helping people. I believe that when you treat patients well, everything else will work out. In my spare time, I enjoy playing sports.
Age:74
In practice since:1984
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Downstate University New York, N.Y.:Fellowship
Harlem Hospital Center:Residency
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico):Medical School
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Laser surgery
- Laser vision correction surgery
- Microsurgery
- Pterygium surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1760473797
Insurance plans accepted
Barry Katzman, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Barry Katzman, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barry Katzman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Barry Katzman, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barry Katzman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.