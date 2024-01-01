Provider Image

Barry Katzman, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
(over age 12 only)

Location and phone

  1. West Coast Eyecare Associates
    6945 El Cajon Blvd
    San Diego, CA 92115
    Get directions
    619-697-4600
  2. West Coast Eyecare Associates
    450 Fletcher Pkwy
    Suite 112
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions
    619-440-5400

Care schedule

West Coast Eyecare Associates
6945 El Cajon Blvd
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Barry Katzman, MD

I decided to become a physician because I enjoy helping people. I believe that when you treat patients well, everything else will work out. In my spare time, I enjoy playing sports.
Age:
 74
In practice since:
 1984
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Downstate University New York, N.Y.:
 Fellowship
Harlem Hospital Center:
 Residency
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico):
 Medical School
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1760473797

Insurance plans accepted

Barry Katzman, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Barry Katzman, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barry Katzman, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.