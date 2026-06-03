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Benjamin Stephens, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Greider Eye Associates

760-758-2020
Fax: 760-758-1410

2067 W Vista Way
Suite 120
Vista, CA 92083

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Location and phone

  1. Greider Eye Associates

    2067 W Vista Way
    Suite 120
    Vista, CA 92083
    Get directions

    760-758-2020
    Fax: 760-758-1410

About Benjamin Stephens, MD

I entered the medical field with the goal of helping people lead healthier lives. I am dedicated to preserving and restoring patients' vision through cataract and glaucoma care. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and son, as well as playing guitar, hiking and surfing.

Gender: Male

Education

West Virginia University Eye Institute: Residency
University of Oklahoma College of Medicine: Internship
University of Oklahoma College of Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1043624448

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Benjamin Stephens, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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