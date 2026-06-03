Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Greider Eye Associates
2067 W Vista Way
Suite 120
Vista, CA 92083
Get directions
760-758-2020
Fax: 760-758-1410
About Benjamin Stephens, MD
I entered the medical field with the goal of helping people lead healthier lives. I am dedicated to preserving and restoring patients' vision through cataract and glaucoma care. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and son, as well as playing guitar, hiking and surfing.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Laser surgery
- Macular degeneration
- Pterygium surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1043624448
Insurance plans accepted
Benjamin Stephens, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Benjamin Stephens, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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