About Benjamin Stephens, MD

I entered the medical field with the goal of helping people lead healthier lives. I am dedicated to preserving and restoring patients' vision through cataract and glaucoma care. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and son, as well as playing guitar, hiking and surfing.

Gender: Male



Education West Virginia University Eye Institute : Residency

University of Oklahoma College of Medicine : Internship

University of Oklahoma College of Medicine : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.