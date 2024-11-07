In 2001, while relaxing at home, Paul Douglas, then 23, started to have difficulty breathing and began coughing up blood. He was rushed to the emergency room at a neighboring hospital and diagnosed with congestive heart failure (CHF), a serious medical condition resulting in the heart's inability to pump blood throughout the body effectively.

Paul was told that his diagnosis was due to complications from a common cold.

“While a common cold itself is unlikely to directly cause heart failure, it can exacerbate preexisting heart conditions,” says Dr. Brian Jaski, a cardiologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “For people with underlying heart issues such as high blood pressure, the added stress of a cold can potentially worsen their condition, leading to complications such as congestive heart failure.”

Summoning resilience and strength

Paul was what some called a “military brat.” His father served in the Air Force, leading to a childhood with frequent moves within California. After graduating from high school in Escondido, Paul joined the Army Reserves and had a successful career, retiring several years ago.

He married his wife, Gina, in 1997, and his son — now a U.S. Marine reservist stationed at Miramar — was born in 2005.

Paul was used to change and challenges. Like many in the military, he is resilient and prepared to face what comes his way. But over the years, his heart condition continued to worsen, affecting Paul’s energy and quality of life.

In 2010, days before his son’s fifth birthday, he was admitted to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where Dr. Jaski, Paul’s longtime cardiologist, placed a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) in Paul’s heart. An LVAD is a mechanical pump that supports a heart that is too weak to pump sufficiently. It can be used to help a heart become stronger in recovery or serve as a temporary bridge until a patient can receive a heart transplant. The device can significantly improve a person’s quality of life and boost survival rates for patients with severe heart failure.

Life with an LVAD

After receiving the LVAD, Paul could live his life, enjoying trips to Disneyland and spending time with his family. But he was always aware that something could go wrong — the LVAD could fail.

“I was really concerned that an electromagnetic pulse (also known as an EMP) could disable my LVAD,” says Paul. “EMPs can disrupt electronic devices, and, coming from a military background, it was always in the back of my mind. Even simply being in the rain was a concern to me.”

The path to a new heart

Although the LVAD was keeping Paul alive, he continued to have shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. While a heart transplant could improve his condition, Paul weighed over 300 pounds, which excluded him from being listed. To help with his weight loss challenges, Paul underwent an ultrafiltration procedure in early 2024.

Ultrafiltration is a way to remove extra fluid from the body using a special filter and pump. This method is used to treat people with heart failure who have excess fluid in their bodies that can’t be treated with medication.

After the procedure, Paul started taking Ozempic, a weight loss medication. With a combination of ultrafiltration, Ozempic, a healthy diet and exercise, Paul dropped his weight below 250 pounds.

In July, Paul was admitted to Sharp Memorial Hospital and placed on the heart transplant list. What’s more, due to his prolonged heart problems, Paul’s kidneys were not working effectively. He learned he also needed a new kidney.

Support makes all the difference

The long weeks of waiting for a heart can be difficult. Paul credits the staff for their approachability and willingness to engage in conversation, which made the days more bearable.

“Everyone here doesn’t beat around the bush,” says Paul. “They listen to my concerns and tell it like it is, which I appreciate.”

Paul was also allowed to visit with his service dog, Rusty, in the hospital lobby, which seemed small but was essential to his emotional health. The visits with Rusty and his family made being in the hospital more tolerable.

Finally, after weeks of waiting and hoping, Paul received his heart and kidney transplant on August 22.

Focusing on the future

Paul is now back home and continues to recover. He feels stronger and more like his old self every day. He’s looking forward to being at home with family, regaining his independence and living a normal life.

“Just being able to take a shower or stand in the rain without worrying about the LVAD getting wet is going to be a brand-new freedom that I’ll never take for granted,” Paul says.

As part of a multi-generation military family, Paul knows how valuable freedom is.

