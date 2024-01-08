Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-526-6113
About Brooke Weisenberger, MD
Education
NPI
1093344798
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Brooke Weisenberger, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brooke Weisenberger, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brooke Weisenberger, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.