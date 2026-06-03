Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
3737 Moraga Ave
Suite A5
San Diego, CA 92117
Get directions
858-273-3300
Fax: 858-273-5736
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Bruce R. Lasker, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- Alzheimer's disease
- Back evaluation and treatment
- BOTOX medical injections
- Epilepsy
- Head injury
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Nerve conduction studies
- Post-polio syndrome
- Tourette syndrome
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1043299399
Insurance plans accepted
Bruce R. Lasker, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bruce R. Lasker, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.