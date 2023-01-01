Bruce Lasker, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance
Bruce Lasker, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 3737 Moraga Ave
Suite A5
San Diego, CA 92117
Get directions
About Bruce Lasker, MD
Age:66
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Northwestern University:Medical School
Northwestern University:Internship
Northwestern University:Residency
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- Alzheimer's disease
- Back evaluation and treatment
- BOTOX medical injections
- Epilepsy
- Head injury
- Headache
- Multiple sclerosis
- Nerve conduction studies
- Post-polio syndrome
- Tourette syndrome
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1043299399
Insurance plans accepted
Bruce Lasker, MD, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bruce Lasker, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bruce Lasker, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bruce Lasker, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bruce Lasker, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.