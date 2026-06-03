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Bruce R. Lasker, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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3737 Moraga Ave

858-273-3300
Fax: 858-273-5736

3737 Moraga Ave
Suite A5
San Diego, CA 92117

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 3737 Moraga Ave
    Suite A5
    San Diego, CA 92117
    Get directions

    858-273-3300
    Fax: 858-273-5736

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Bruce R. Lasker, MD

Age: 69
Gender: Male

Education

Northwestern University: Medical School
Northwestern University: Internship
Northwestern University: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • ADHD (adults)
  • Alzheimer's disease
  • Back evaluation and treatment
  • BOTOX medical injections
  • Epilepsy
  • Head injury
  • Headache
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Nerve conduction studies
  • Post-polio syndrome
  • Tourette syndrome
  • Trigger point injection

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1043299399

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Bruce R. Lasker, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.