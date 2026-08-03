Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Urology Associates
8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 250
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-828-1000
Fax: 619-828-1001
San Diego Urology Associates
752 Medical Center Court
Suite 212
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-828-1000
Fax: 619-828-1001
Care schedule
San Diego Urology Associates
8881 Fletcher Pkwy
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
San Diego Urology Associates
752 Medical Center Court
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Cameron W. Wilson, MD
I believe in treating people with compassion and work hard to provide high-quality urologic care.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Circumcision - adults
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney stones
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Microsurgery
- Penile implant
- Robotic-assisted surgery - urologic
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vasectomy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1770780157
Insurance plans accepted
Cameron W. Wilson, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
176 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
4.2
Very good service
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
3.5
First time I see this doctor. No one informed me that I would be seen by a new doctor.
Verified Patient
May 28, 2026
5.0
Very happy with services
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
Again, Doctor Wilson is very good at his job - he is not only prepared for your current visit but also knows information from your past visits if the conversation should go that way
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cameron W. Wilson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cameron W. Wilson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.