Again, Doctor Wilson is very good at his job - he is not only prepared for your current visit but also knows information from your past visits if the conversation should go that way

First time I see this doctor. No one informed me that I would be seen by a new doctor.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.