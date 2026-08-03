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Cameron W. Wilson, MD

4.8

176 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

San Diego Urology Associates

619-828-1000
Fax: 619-828-1001

8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 250
La Mesa, CA 91942

San Diego Urology Associates

619-828-1000
Fax: 619-828-1001

752 Medical Center Court
Suite 212
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Urology Associates

    8881 Fletcher Pkwy
    Suite 250
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-828-1000
    Fax: 619-828-1001

  2. San Diego Urology Associates

    752 Medical Center Court
    Suite 212
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-828-1000
    Fax: 619-828-1001

Care schedule

San Diego Urology Associates

8881 Fletcher Pkwy

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

San Diego Urology Associates

752 Medical Center Court

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Cameron W. Wilson, MD

I believe in treating people with compassion and work hard to provide high-quality urologic care.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Male

Education

Virginia Commonwealth University: Residency
Virginia Commonwealth University: Medical School
Virginia Commonwealth University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1770780157

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Cameron W. Wilson, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

176 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

4.2

Very good service

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

3.5

First time I see this doctor. No one informed me that I would be seen by a new doctor.

Verified Patient

May 28, 2026

5.0

Very happy with services

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

Again, Doctor Wilson is very good at his job - he is not only prepared for your current visit but also knows information from your past visits if the conversation should go that way

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.