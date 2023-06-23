Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
8881 Fletcher Parkway8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 250
La Mesa, CA 91942
San Diego Urology Associates2060 Otay Lakes Rd
Suite 220
Chula Vista, CA 91915
About Cameron Wilson, MD
I believe in treating people with compassion and work hard to provide high-quality urologic care.
Age:46
In practice since:2012
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Virginia Commonwealth University:Residency
Virginia Commonwealth University:Medical School
Virginia Commonwealth University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Circumcision - adults
- Impotence
- Incontinence
- Kidney stones
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lithotripsy
- Microsurgery
- Penile implant
- Robotic-assisted surgery - urologic
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vasectomy
NPI
1770780157
Insurance plans accepted
Cameron Wilson, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
151 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
4.6
Was glad of the info I was told result of the test -
Verified PatientJune 8, 2023
5.0
Real people doing real things 10.
Verified PatientApril 5, 2023
5.0
Discussed continuing exercise/physical therapy. Received @ Sharp for further improvement - May request additional sessions from insurance.
Verified PatientMarch 22, 2023
5.0
Dr said, "Recent tests show that conditions are unchanged since previous tests 5 years ago."
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Cameron Wilson, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cameron Wilson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
